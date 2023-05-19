Fifty-year divisional record falls at Northern C track meet

GREAT FALLS — Northern C schools concluded their two-day divisional meet Friday at Great Falls High School and saw a 50-year-old record broken.

The boys triple triple jump record for the Northern C had stood since 1973. Warren Patrick of Rudyard set the longstanding mark at 44-9½. But the 50-year record was broken by Cascade’s Caiden Sekuterski. Sekuterski entered the meet with expectations of surpassing the record and did so by jumping 45-10½.

The meet was a tune up for the State C meet May 26-27 in Laurel. You can find full results for the Northern C divisional below.

Click here for results