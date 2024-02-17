District 8C girls: Roy-Winifred, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine to duel for title

GREAT FALLS — The District 8C girls basketball championship showdown is set.

Roy-Winifred coach Marietta Boyce earned her 500th career win as the Outlaws downed Centerville Friday, while Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine controlled the game for three full quarters over Belt as it pulled away for the double-digit win. The championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Roy-Winifred 63, Centerville 40

The Outlaws started the game on a 9-0 run, forcing Centerville to call a timeout and talk things over.

The Miners came out and responded with a 7-0 run of their own and by the end of the quarter found themselves trailing just 17-12. Roy-Winifred began to run away with the game in the second quarter, as it got out to a 36-15 lead.

Dante Williams / MTN Sports

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 66, Belt 53

A high-energy Belt team was able to get out to a 19-10 lead after the first eight minutes of play. It took less than two minutes into the second quarter for DGSG to claim a 21-20 lead.

Bearcats freshman BriElla Becker drilled a long-range 3-pointer seconds before the halftime buzzer sounded to give them a 34-25 lead. She scored 16 points in the first half.

The Huskies went down by as many as 15 in the final quarter, but they were able to cut the deficit to nine inside of two minutes. DGSG kept its poise and pulled away for the win, paced by a game-high 27 points from Becker.