District 14C: Charlo girls tough it out against Superior; St. Regis boys roll to 6th straight title

POLSON — Saturday evening did not disappoint as the 14C district basketball champions were crowned.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

District 14C: Charlo girls tough out against Superior St. Regis Boys roll to sixth straight district championship

Charlo girls 44, Superior 35

In what turned out to be a low-scoring contest, baskets were at a premium.

In a day where nothing could go right for Superior, Makenzie Reum was a bright spot for the Bobcats, tying a game high with 15 points.

Whether it was injuries or foul trouble, Superior had no control over Brielle Zemple, who scored 13 points and was everywhere on defense, forcing multiple turnovers.

Not to be outdone was Maizey McDonald, who scored 15 points with five baskets coming in the paint.

St. Regis boys 74, Two Eagle River 49

It was a less competitive boys' championship with St. Regis making easy work of Two Eagle River.

From the first quarter, Conner Lullis and Co. found themselves in control of the game with stellar shooting from the floor.

Despite Talon Addison and Arty Mahkuk both going for 12 points for the Eagles, early foul trouble hindered Two Eagle’s chances at making this a competitive matchup.

The main highlight of the game was Lullis’ 16-point third quarter, which put the Tigers’ lead out of reach as the Eagles had no answer.

Lulus finished the day with 36 points, which led to St. Regis’ sixth straight district title.

