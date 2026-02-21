POLSON — It was a day of semifinal action Friday as only eight teams — four boys and four girls — remained in contention for District 14C basketball championships.

In the end, the Superior and Charlo girls won semifinal matchups to advance to Saturday's championship, while Two Eagle River and St. Regis advanced in the boys bracket.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

District 14C basketball: Charlo, Superior girls win semis; St. Regis, Two Eagle River boys also advance

Superior girls 59, Hot Springs 51

The first game of the semis in was an unexpected outcome given the way both teams started the game.

The Bobcats came out hot in this one, jumping out to a 25-7 lead in the first quarter, and Hot Springs looked doomed from the start.

However, after outscoring Superior 21-8 in the third quarter, Hot Springs found itself back in the game, even tying it up at one point.

But the performance of Ava White, who had 17 points on the night, and the rest of the Bobcats helped Superior pull ahead in the fourth and punched its ticket to the district championship.

Charlo girls 43, St. Regis 15

The second leg of the girls semifinal round was less competitive than the first.

Charlo came out strong with its trademark defense in this one, forcing turnovers left and right, which led to many fast-break opportunities.

Brielle Zempel led the way for the Vikings with 15 points.

Two Eagle River boys 56, Superior 48

In the most competitive game of the day, it was Two Eagle River edging out Superior.

In the first half, the Eagles were sharing the love among their top scorers Liam Sheppard and Talon Addison, who knocked down four 3-pointers on the day.

But despite trailing by eight in the first quarter, the Bobcats came back and took the lead at points in the game with scoring led by Phin Cataldo, who had 14, and Amarie Jackson, who had 12.

The Eagles' 3-point shooting was too much for the Bobcats in this one, as they pulled away in the fourth quarter and earned their spot in the championship game.

St. Regis boys 76, Noxon 56

Three-pointers were the name of the game in this one as both teams knocked down a combined 16 3-point field goals.

The hottest shooter on the day was Nathan Bohn for the Tigers, who knocked down five 3s on the day and finished the game with 24 points.

But not to be outdone was Shane Hatchel from Noxon, who single-handedly kept the Red Devils in the game with 27 points of his own.

Unfortunately for Hatchel, he could not take down St. Regis by himself, and the Tigers pulled away for the 20-point victory and will face Two Eagle River on Saturday.

