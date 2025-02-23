District 13C: St. Regis boys, Drummond girls capture championships

FRENCHTOWN — The St. Regis boys and Drummond girls won District 13C basketball championships Saturday at Frenchtown High School. St. Regis won a tight 42-40 game versus Seeley-Swan, while Drummond pulled away from a pesky Charlo squad 44-30.

St. Regis boys 42, Seeley-Swan 40

Conner Lulis scored 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to help the Tigers eke out the win.

The game was close throughout — St. Regis led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, Seeley-Swan led 21-20 at halftime, and the teams were tied at 30 going to the fourth quarter.

Derrick Brovold scored 17 points for the Blackhawks, and helped his team build a 37-34 lead late in the fourth quarter. But Lulis scored on the next possession, drew a foul and converted the free throw for a three-point play to tie the game. Lulis then hit a difficult stepback jumper to put the Tigers in front and then helped ice the game at the free throw line.

St. Regis also got six points from Kaleb Park and five from Ayden Rael, including a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter that tied the game at 30.

Noah Stone and Dylan Wilkinson each added seven points for Seeley-Swan.

Drummond girls 44, Charlo 30

Kimber Parsons poured in 25 points to help Drummond past Charlo in the girls championship game.

Parsons scored five points in each of the first two quarters as the Trojans built a 14-4 lead early in the second. Charlo got back within three points, but the Trojans settled back in to take a 21-11 lead into halftime.

Drummond extended its advantage to as many as 15 points in the third quarter and then held off Charlo's comeback attempts in the fourth.

Charlee Cline added 10 points for the Trojans, while Seeley McDonald led Charlo with 10 points.

For highlights from both games, watch the video above.