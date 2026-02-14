Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine sweeps Melstone in doubleheader; Bearcat girls cap 18-0 regular season

STANFORD — The second doubleheader of the winter season between Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Melstone saw the Bearcats get a pair of wins over the Broncs on Friday.

D-G-S-G's girls got it done 45-35, while the boys held on for a 57-53 victory.

The win for the girls caps an undefeated 18-0 regular season, and the Bearcats will enter the District 7C tournament as the No. 1 seed.

On the boys side, it was a season split between the Bearcats and Broncs.

D-G-S-G's regular season has concluded, while Melstone is next in action Saturday in a doubleheader against Custer-Hysham.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: