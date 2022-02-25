Day 2 Northern C divisional basketball: Belt and Roy-Winifred boys and girls advance to semis

GREAT FALLS — Day two of the Northern C Divisional tournament featured quarterfinal match-ups to show us who would be playing Friday for a chance to advance to the coveted Northern C title game.

BOYS

Winnett-Grass Range 39, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48

Winnett-Grass Ranges's all-state forward Walker Doman scored 28 of their 39 points in this one fighting through double in the low post and midrange area. Despite his monster performance, CJI utilized their depth and quickness to move the ball and get multiple shots on the interior. Blake Harmon, Kyle Harmon and Bryce Kammerzell all scored in double figures for the Hawks. CJI will play Belt Friday night in the semifinals.

Belt 60, Dutton-Brady 29

From the jump, it was apparent that the Belt Huskies were not messing around in the Divisional tournament. Head Coach Kyle Paulson's well-disciplined squad allowed only 10 points in the first half with their textbook man-to-man defense. Reese Paulson, Bridger Vogl and Garrett Metrione all scored in double figures for the Huskies.

Roy-Winifred 63, Big Sandy 53

Down 18 at one point, Big Sandy could've folded. Instead, they clawed back to make it only a five point deficit at the half. However, though not many foresaw this Roy-Winifred boys team as a contender for the Divisional title, they have proven through districts and their first round divisional game that they are potentially a state title contender. Shad Boyce scored a team-high 22 points while Brody Geer had 18 of his own. Outlaws play Chinook in the semifinals Friday.

GIRLS

Roy-Winifred 55, Chinook 23

Continuing their domination from the 8C district title game over Belt, the Outlaws took it to Chinook from start to finish as they continue their conquest to get back to the state tournament. Isabelle and Madeline Heggem as well as Laynee Elness poured in a combined 37 points en route to dominant victory. They play last year's state champion in Fort Benton tomorrow in the semifinals.

Belt 58, Simms 18

The two seeds from 8C and 10C took the hardwood for a trip to the semifinals agains t. 8 different Huskies scored including 15 from Lindsey Paulson. Taylee Sawyer had 15 of her own for Simms but the dogs won this one, and Belt moves on to the semis 55-18.

Box Elder 56, Geraldine-Highwood 23

Box Elder is always tough in Class C and as the 9C district champions, they came out and proved why. The Lady Bears didn’t waste any time showing out in Four Seasons Arena. Angela Gopher had 10 first half points as the team held the Geraldine-Highwood Lady Rivals to six points in the first half. Box Elder will play Belt tomorrow night in the semifinals.