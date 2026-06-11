Dates and sites for 2026-27 Montana High School Association state events

MISSOULA — It was a late end to the 2025-26 Montana High School Association sports calendar, as Laurel wasn't crowned the Class A state softball champion until June 2.

That means we'll go just four months between determining the final 2025-26 state champion and the first 2026-27 title winner. The Class AA state golf meet is Oct. 1-2 in Great Falls, and the Class A state meet is Oct. 2-3 in Shelby.

PDF: 2026-27 MHSA championship sites

The calendar is in a unique rotation where many of the fall sports championships are being played earlier on the schedule, even if by just a couple days, and the winter and spring sports finals are being played as much as a week later than usual. Most of the 2026 spring sports championships were played the weekend after Memorial Day. Usually — and as is the case in 2027 — those championships are the Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Memorial Day. Memorial Day is May 31 in 2027.

That's the busiest weekend on the MHSA sports calendar. In 2027, the State AA baseball tournament will be May 27-29 at Pirtz Field in Billings. The State A/B baseball tournament will be the same days with the site to be determined.

The three state softball tournaments are the same weekend: Class AA at Butte's Stodden Park, Class A at Polson and Class B/C at Glasgow. The 2027 Class AA and C state track and field meets will be May 28-29 in Kalispell, while the State A and B meets will run the same days in Laurel.

State tennis meets will first serve May 27, 2027, in Kalispell (Class AA), Hardin (Class A) and Missoula (Class B/C).

The spring golf championships are the prior week. Class C golfers will hit the links May 18-19 at Laurel, and Class B golfers will be at Hamilton May 21-22.

After the Class AA and A golf meets get the fall postseasons started, the state cross country meet is next. Runners will compete at Amend Park in Billings on Oct. 24.

The all-class state volleyball tournaments again return to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman. After playing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in 2025 to accommodate a Montana State University football game, the volleyball tournaments will return to their typical Thursday, Friday, Saturday format this fall. Those tournaments will run Nov. 12-14.

The soccer and football playoffs and championships are played at home sites, though administrators are discussing playing football title games at a single, neutral site.

State swimming is back in Great Falls in 2027 and will determine its champions Feb. 11-13.

After a record-setting ticket yield last February, the all-class state wrestling tournaments will look to carry the momentum into 2027. It will again be a three-day event, running Feb. 18, 19 and 20 at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

Billings will also host the Class C boys and girls basketball state tournaments in 2027. Those tournaments are currently scheduled for March 10-13.

The other state basketball tournaments are March 11-13: Class AA at Bozeman, Class A at Missoula and Class B at Butte.

Many of the 2027-28 championship dates and sites have also been determined, including State AA basketball at Missoula, State A at Butte, State B at Billings and State C at Bozeman. View the known 2027-28 dates and sites here.