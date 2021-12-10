Coyote Classic Day 1: Chinook and Fairfield boys and girls sweep

SHELBY — The Coyote Classic basketball tournament, hosted by Shelby High School, featured some of the up-and-coming teams in Classes B/C across the state with more intriguing match-ups happening throughout the tournament.

In day one, we saw the boys and girls match-ups between the Chinook Sugarbeeters and the Cut Bank Wolves. The boys went first with the Sugarbeeter’s six-foot-five, all-conference football player, Oskar Pula, playing both ends of the floor blocking shots and getting to the rim as they route the Wolves 55-47.

In the girls game, sophomore Hallie Neibauer showed why as a freshman, made all-conference as she dismantled Cut Bank’s defense scoring at all three levels. Team defense for Head Coach Mike Jones was stout and fierce. ‘Beeters win 53-34. Neibauer scored 25 points.

In the second boys match-up between Class B powerhouse Fairfield Eagles and Loyola Rams, the Eagles showed why they are always a contender. With multiple stellar performances, the Eagles dominated from start to finish running away with a blowout win over the Rams, 68-44.

The last game of the night was a slow first half in the girls game with the Eagles leading 22-13. The scoring picked up for both teams in the second but Fairfield maintained their lead and cruised to a 52-41 win.

Dec. 10 schedule:

BOYS MALTA v. LOYOLA 9:00

GIRLS MALTA v. LOYOLA 10:30

BOYS FAIRFIELD v. 3-FORKS 12:00

GIRLS FAIRFIELD v. 3-FORKS 1:30

BOYS BELT v. FLORENCE 3:00

GIRLS BELT v. FLORENCE 4:30

BOYS FROID/MEDICINE LAKE v. SHELBY 6:00

GIRLS FROID/ MEDICINE LAKE v. SHELBY 7:30

Dec. 11 schedule:

GIRLS CHINOOK v. BELT 9:00

BOYS CHINOOK v. BELT 10:30

GIRLS CUT BANK v. FROID/ MEDICINE LAKE 12:00

BOYS CUT BANK v. FROID/MEDICINE LAKE 1:30

GIRLS 3-FORKS v. MALTA 3:00

BOYS 3-FORKS v. MALTA 4:30

GIRLS FLORENCE v. SHELBY 6:00

BOYS FLORENCE v. SHELBY 7:30

*All games are played at Shelby High School

