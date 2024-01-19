Cooper Tyson thunder jams lead Billings West boys past Billings Senior, 61-55

BILLINGS — Cooper Tyson put on a second-half show Thursday night with a pair of follow-up thunder dunks, helping Billings West hold off Billings Senior 61-55 in crosstown boys basketball at the Golden Dome.

Tyson finished one jam in the third quarter and another in the fourth on his way to 13 points. Braden Zimmer led the Bears (5-3) in scoring with 18 followed by Mason Brosseau with 14.

West led by as many as 11 in the opening half before the Broncs cut it to 30-27 at halftime. The Bears increased their margin to 49-43 after three quarters.

Maclain Burckley led Senior with 19 points. Josh Goudy chipped in with 12 and Silas Walton had 11.