Columbus boys, Big Timber girls win Big Timber golf tournament

BIG TIMBER -- The Columbus boys and Big Timber girls won the team titles at a tournament held at Overland Golf Course on Saturday, April 10.

The Columbus boys finished with 373 strokes, just ahead of second-place Jefferson at 374. The Panthers had the top two finishers -- Preston Field with an 84 and Luke Eckman with an 89 -- but the Cougars placed four golfers in the top seven. Landon Olson led Columbus with a 90.

On the girls side, Big Timber carded a team score of 407 strokes, led by Ashley Roberts, who placed second individually with a 94. Jefferson's Celi Chapman was the individual champion with an 84 to finish 10 strokes clear of Roberts.

Results are below.

Boys

Team scores: Columbus 373, Jefferson 374, Red Lodge 416, Huntley Project 429, Three Forks 445, Manhattan 447, Shepherd 456, White Sulphur Springs 468, Gardiner N/A, Big Timber N/A.

Individual scores: Preston Field, Jefferson, 84; Luke Eckmann, Jefferson, 89; Landon Olson, Columbus, 90; Caden Meier, Columbus, 91; Burke Mastel, Red Lodge, 91; C. Anderson, Columbus, 96; Kincaid Teske, Columbus, 96; Marcus Lee, Jefferson, 98.

Girls

Team scores: Big Timber 407, Columbus 434, Three Forks 467, Shepherd 476, Manhattan 483, Red Lodge 537, Jefferson N/A.

Individual scores: Celi Chapman, Jefferson, 84; Ashley Roberts, Big Timber, 94; A. Mitchum, Columbus, 96; Sam Moore, Big Timber, 99; N. Roberts, Big Timber, 103; Kodi Obert, Columbus, 105; B. Hossfeld, Three Forks, 110; K. McCormack, Manhattan, 111; Alice Fouts, Red Lodge, 111; RaeAnna King, Big Timber, 111.