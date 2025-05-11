Columbia Falls baseball secures berth to state tournament, but not yet satisfied

COLUMBIA FALLS — With a win against Whitefish, the Columbia Falls Wildcats secured the top seed in the North division. And with a 14-1 record, the Wildcats are looking to stay hot the rest of the season.

Columbia Falls Baseball secures invite to state tournament and is not satisfied yet

With a few games left in the regular season, Wildcats coach Chad Green believes his team will not let up any time soon.

"I don't have to coach them to compete, they show up, they compete, they want to win,” Green said. “They want to win as bad as I do, and that's a good recipe for success overall, just a great group of kids.”

The Wildcats have emphasized hits, routine plays, and pitching over the past few seasons, and shortstop Reggie Sapa believes the team has finally honed in on all three.

“Any given day we can do we can do it all, Sapa said. “We have great chemistry, we bond really well, we're always picking each other up, no bad attitudes on our team.”

That chemistry has led to a trust on the field that is hard to replicate.

Second Baseman Nico Young says this team is so close that they trust each other to hold their teammates accountable to finish the season strong.

“You've got games left that aren’t do or die,” Young said. “But we’re still gonna show our same mentality and keep going how we are instead of, you know, we can’t let our foot off the gas.”

After coming up short at State last year, this team knows how important it is to stay focused during all of their remaining games on the diamond.

“We had one bad inning last year at the state tournament, and it cost us,” Green said. “But we were able, and that was the first game of the tournament so we battled all the way back through the loser's bracket, come all the way back to take 3rd place.

"The boys want to win state for sure. The seniors, this is their last high school sport to win a state championship would mean the world to them.”

