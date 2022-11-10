Class AA volleyball: Great Falls CMR, defending state title, faces Round 1 matchup with Helena

GREAT FALLS — The Rustlers are heading to Bozeman to defend their state title.

Great Falls CMR enters the state volleyball tournament as a No. 4 seed and will be taking on top-seeded Helena in the opening round on Thursday. Following a perfect season last year that saw CMR go 31-0, the pressure has been on the Rustlers all year long.

“From Day 1 these girls felt all that pressure,” said coach Patrick Hiller. “I think we are going in a little more relaxed than we’ve been the rest of thew season. I think we are entering in a good spot.”

CMR came up short in the Western AA tourney, losing in both the semifinals and the consolation championship. However, winning the division was not the team’s goal to begin with. They had their eyes on qualifying for state in order to defend last year's title.

“We didn’t even talk about winning the division,” said Hiller. “We knew getting to the state tournament was half the battle.”

Despite going in as a No. 4 seed, CMR senior Lexi Thornton says the team has been preparing for this moment and they have confidence going into the tournament. They will play their first match against Helena on Thursday at 2 p.m.