Great Falls CMR scores final 6 runs; sweeps 1st crosstown set over Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — After a tie game following four innings, Great Falls CMR plated the final six runs of the contest to defeat Great Falls High 13-7 Tuesday at Don Olson Field, sweeping the first crosstown baseball series in Electric City history.

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CMR scores final 6 runs of game; sweeps first-ever crosstown set over Great Falls High

Throughout the first-four frames, the game was as back-and-forth as could be, with the teams trading the lead four times. In the top of the fourth, the Rustlers scored five runs and seemed to be creating space. That was until the Bison responded with three of their own, making it 7-7.

That score held heading into the sixth, but from there the final six runs by the Rustlers ended up leading to the win.

