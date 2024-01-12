Great Falls CMR boys use big fourth quarter run to take down crosstown rival Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR defeated Great Falls High 49-29 on Thursday to take the first of two crosstown matches this season.

CMR got on the board first, starting the game on a 6-0 run. The Bison soon responded with a run of their own to even the score at 6. By the end of the first quarter, CMR held a narrow four point lead at 13-9.

Great Falls erased that small deficit in the first two minutes of the second frame as a mid range jumper from Cooper Collins tied it at 13. The Bison would take their first lead of the game with a minute to go in the half as Traycen Ehnes sank the three pointer.

Dean Blair gave the lead back to the Rustlers with a pair of free throws and a fast break layup. CMR headed into the locker room with a 23-20 lead.

Blair and River Wasson scored the first two buckets of the third quarter, putting CMR ahead 27-20. Drew Etcheberry put in a three late in the quarter as the Rustlers took a 33-23 lead heading into the fourth.

Bison got it down to seven after a banked jumper from Scott Klinker, but the Rustlers were able to push the lead to 38-27 after a fast break finish and a pair of free throws. That sparked a run for CMR as they quickly went ahead 47-27 to put the game away.

The Rustlers only gave up two baskets and five three throws in the second half to secure the win.