Great Falls CMR bats catch fire in 1st crosstown baseball game against Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The crosstown rivalry between Great Falls High and CMR goes back many years across multiple sports, and on Tuesday baseball was added to that list, as the first crosstown showdown between the Bison and Rustlers took place at Don Olson Field.

After the Bison plated the first run of the game, CMR's bats exploded in what ended up becoming a walk-off, run-rule win — 16-1 after four innings.

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CMR bats catch fire, win by run rule in first-ever crosstown baseball game against Great Falls

Great Falls' Rowan Garten started the game off with a single on the first pitch and then scored the Bison's lone run. CMR answered right back in their half of the inning, scoring four behind a pair of RBI triples hit by Roehrich Soldano and Gavin Gray.

The Rustlers kept the momentum going in the bottom of the second, extending the lead to 9-1.

In the third, Soldano hit another RBI triple as part of a six-run frame. To cap it off in the fourth, Dalton Heggem hit a line-drive single with the bases loaded to walk it off.

CMR improved to 6-3, while Great Falls dropped to 2-7.

