State C golf: Broadus girls, Highwood boys leading after Day 1

Posted at 4:14 PM, May 16, 2023
GREAT FALLS — After the first round at the Anaconda Hills Golf Course in Great Falls, the Broadus girls and Highwood boys will be taking the advantage into the Wednesday's final round.

Broadus holds a five-stroke lead over Lone Peak in the girls team standings, while Highwood possesses a four-stroke lead over Scobey on the boys side.

Paityn Curtiss of Plentywood finished her day at 18-over-par to take a two-stroke lead into the final round. Bryson Bahnmiller of highwood finds himself at the top of the leader board in the boys tournament after finishing 5-over.

Full individual and team results from day one can be found below.

Click here for results.

