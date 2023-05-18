State B golf: Bigfork's Wade siblings, Anaconda boys, Shelby girls prevail

GREAT FALLS — Bigfork’s Keni and Colin Wade kept it all in the family as they both claim the Class B individual state titles Wednesday at Anaconda Hills.

Colin finished at 5-over after shooting a 149 for the tournament. He entered the final round with a two stroke advantage over Columbus’ Landon Olson, who finished second place, and shot a 74 on Day 2 on his way to the state title.

Keni finished at 17-over after going 161 across the two-day tournament. She was also the leader heading into the final round and and held on to join her brother as the best individual golfers in Class B.

The Anaconda and Jefferson boys gave each other a run for their money. Jefferson was a close second throughout the tournament but Anaconda was able to hold them off in the end to win the schools first boys team title in any sport since 1951. Jefferson finished at 71-over while the state champs led the way at 68-over.

Shelby girls got over their post season hump and hoisted the plaque in the air after a round two comeback. At the end of the first round, it was looking like another second place finish for the Coyotes as they shot 119 over, while Jefferson was in the lead at 101 over.

However, they showed some resilience and had a better day as they shot 104 over to take first place. Jori Clary and Delaney Clark both finished top ten for the Coyotes.

