Class AA soccer playoffs: Billings Skyview, West girls win; West boys reach quarterfinals

BILLINGS — Intensity reached a peak level Tuesday night at Amend Park when an opening-round girls playoff match soccer between Billings Skyview and Billings Senior was decided by penalty kicks.

Tied 1-1 after regulation and a pair of 10-minute overtime periods, the Falcons advanced to Class AA quarterfinal play after a heart-stopping 4-3 victory on PKs.

Raw video: Billings Skyview girls edge Billings Senior in Class AA playoff PKs

Rae Smart gave Skyview the lead with a second-half corner kick that deflected in. Meadow Mahlmeister equalized with a high-arcing goal for Senior with just over 10 minutes in regulation.

One field over, Billings West's girls jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead over Great Falls CMR and cruised past the Rustlers 8-1 in their playoff opener. Grace Curnow struck first for the Bears by heading in a corner kick in the 13th minute. Reese Jeffers and Adison Aspinwall quickly followed to make it 3-0.

West and Skyview both head to Missoula for quarterfinal play. The Bears meet Hellgate at 5 p.m. Friday before the Falcons face Sentinel Saturday at 3 p.m.

Under the lights, West's boys advanced with a 3-0 win over Skyview. Colt Gust headed in a corner kick from the left side midway through the first half for a 1-0 lead at the break. With just over 10 minutes remaining, Kyler Fix buried a rocket from the left side for a 2-0 lead. Less than a minute later it was 3-0 after a Skyview own goal.

The Bears will play at Helena Capital this weekend in a quarterfinal match.

2024 Class AA state soccer playoffs

at home sites

BOYS

First round

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Game 1: Bozeman 2, Great Falls CMR 0

Game 2: Missoula Sentinel 2, Missoula Big Sky 0

Game 3: Kalispell Glacier 3, Helena 0

Game 4: Billings West 3, Billings Skyview 0

Quarterfinals

Oct. 25-26

Friday

Game 5: Bozeman at Missoula Hellgate, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Senior, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Game 7: Kalispell Glacier at Bozeman Gallatin, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Billings West at Helena Capital, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 29

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, TBD

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBD

Championship

Nov. 2

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBD

GIRLS

First round

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Game 1: Billings Skyview 1, Billings Senior 1 (Skyview 4-3 PKs)

Game 2: Helena 3, Missoula Big Sky 2

Game 3: Kalispell Glacier 2, Helena Capital 0

Game 4: Billings West 8, Great Falls 1

Quarterfinals

Oct. 25-26

Friday

Game 8: Billings West at Missoula Hellgate, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Billings Skyview at Missoula Sentinel, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Helena at Bozeman Gallatin, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Kalispell Glacier at Bozeman, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 29

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, TBD

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBD

Championship

Nov. 2

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBD

