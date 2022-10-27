Class AA soccer: Billings Senior boys, Bozeman Gallatin girls punch their tickets to title round

BOZEMAN — The Billings Senior boys and Bozeman Gallatin girls won semifinals matches Wednesday to advance to the championship round of the Class AA soccer playoffs.

Boys

Billings Senior 2, Bozeman 0

It took 30 minutes to score the first goal of the game but it was enough to energize Billings Senior throughout the rest of the contest. Lucas Thompson's free kick hit off the left post and to the feet of Nate Cullingworth for the opening goal and a 1-0 Broncs advantage.

Two minutes later, Cullingworth rocketed towards the left post again and got a friendly bounce to the back of the net to supply the second and final goal of the evening, and Senior, the No. 3 seed from the East, will head to Missoula Oct. 29 to vie for the Class AA state championship against the top seed from the West, Missoula Hellgate.

