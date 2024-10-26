Class AA soccer: Big second half lifts Billings Senior boys into semifinals

BILLINGS — A 1-1 halftime score quickly tilted in favor of Billings Senior as the Broncs eliminated Missoula Sentinel 4-1 in Friday night's Class AA quarterfinal playoff soccer match at Amend Park.
Sentinel's Hayes Reimer headed home a corner kick with 10 seconds left in the first half to keep the match interesting after Lucas Thompson put Senior on the board first.
But barely 30 seconds into the second half Thompson scored his second goal for a 2-1 lead. Not long after, Dusty Cullingworth connected to make it 3-1.
Kevin Kershaw handled a pinpoint through ball near midfield in the 74th minute, outraced a defender and sent a rocket into the net capping Senior's giant second half and a quarterfinal victory.
The Broncs, a No.2 seed in the Eastern AA, now head to the semifinals against Missoula Hellgate, which beat Bozeman 3-0 in their quarterfinal match Friday.
2024 Class AA state soccer playoffs
at home sites
BOYS
First round
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Game 1: Bozeman 2, Great Falls CMR 0
Game 2: Missoula Sentinel 2, Missoula Big Sky 0
Game 3: Kalispell Glacier 3, Helena 0
Game 4: Billings West 3, Billings Skyview 0
Quarterfinals
Oct. 25-26
Friday
Game 5: Missoula Hellgate 3, Bozeman 0
Game 6: Billings Senior 4, Missoula Sentinel 1
Saturday
Game 7: Kalispell Glacier at Bozeman Gallatin, 11 a.m.
Game 8: Billings West at Helena Capital, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 29
Game 9: Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, TBD
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBD
Championship
Nov. 2
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBD
GIRLS
First round
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Game 1: Billings Skyview 1, Billings Senior 1 (Skyview 4-3 PKs)
Game 2: Helena 3, Missoula Big Sky 2
Game 3: Kalispell Glacier 2, Helena Capital 0
Game 4: Billings West 8, Great Falls 1
Quarterfinals
Oct. 25-26
Friday
Game 8: Billings West 3, Missoula Hellgate 1
Saturday
Game 5: Billings Skyview at Missoula Sentinel, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Helena at Bozeman Gallatin, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Kalispell Glacier at Bozeman, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 29
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, TBD
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Billings West, TBD
Championship
Nov. 2
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBD