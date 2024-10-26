Class AA soccer: Big second half lifts Billings Senior boys into semifinals

BILLINGS — A 1-1 halftime score quickly tilted in favor of Billings Senior as the Broncs eliminated Missoula Sentinel 4-1 in Friday night's Class AA quarterfinal playoff soccer match at Amend Park.

Sentinel's Hayes Reimer headed home a corner kick with 10 seconds left in the first half to keep the match interesting after Lucas Thompson put Senior on the board first.

But barely 30 seconds into the second half Thompson scored his second goal for a 2-1 lead. Not long after, Dusty Cullingworth connected to make it 3-1.

Kevin Kershaw handled a pinpoint through ball near midfield in the 74th minute, outraced a defender and sent a rocket into the net capping Senior's giant second half and a quarterfinal victory.

The Broncs, a No.2 seed in the Eastern AA, now head to the semifinals against Missoula Hellgate, which beat Bozeman 3-0 in their quarterfinal match Friday.

2024 Class AA state soccer playoffs

at home sites

BOYS

First round

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Game 1: Bozeman 2, Great Falls CMR 0

Game 2: Missoula Sentinel 2, Missoula Big Sky 0

Game 3: Kalispell Glacier 3, Helena 0

Game 4: Billings West 3, Billings Skyview 0

Quarterfinals

Oct. 25-26

Friday

Game 5: Missoula Hellgate 3, Bozeman 0

Game 6: Billings Senior 4, Missoula Sentinel 1

Saturday

Game 7: Kalispell Glacier at Bozeman Gallatin, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Billings West at Helena Capital, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 29

Game 9: Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, TBD

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBD

Championship

Nov. 2

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBD

GIRLS

First round

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Game 1: Billings Skyview 1, Billings Senior 1 (Skyview 4-3 PKs)

Game 2: Helena 3, Missoula Big Sky 2

Game 3: Kalispell Glacier 2, Helena Capital 0

Game 4: Billings West 8, Great Falls 1

Quarterfinals

Oct. 25-26

Friday

Game 8: Billings West 3, Missoula Hellgate 1

Saturday

Game 5: Billings Skyview at Missoula Sentinel, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Helena at Bozeman Gallatin, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Kalispell Glacier at Bozeman, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 29

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, TBD

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Billings West, TBD

Championship

Nov. 2

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBD

