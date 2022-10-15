Watch Now
Class A soccer: Billings Central girls advance to semis with 5-0 victory over Stevensville

Posted at 8:59 PM, Oct 14, 2022
BILLINGS — Billings Central’s girls soccer tea mrolled into the Class A semifinals with a 5-0 first-round playoff shutout of Stevensville on Friday at Amend Park.

Stevi goalkeeper Lily Uskoski stood strong in the first 10 minutes to keep her team in the match, but the Rams Abby Derbyshire scored the first of her two goals in the 11th minute and Central never looked back.

Kendall Wahl, Lauren Dull and Ava Yates all added goals for Central, which will host the winner of Saturday’s Columbia Falls-vs.-Corvallis match in the semifinals next week.

