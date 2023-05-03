Chris Daniel to coach boys and girls basketball for Great Falls Central Catholic

GREAT FALLS — Chris Daniel is coming off his first year as the lady Mustangs head coach and will now be taking on double duty as he prepares to take on the boys team as well. Before getting to Great Falls Central Catholic, Daniel spent five years at Simms High School, 5 years at Centerville High School, a year at MSU-Northern, and three years as the boys and girls coach at Chinook High School.

“I’ve done it before so I’ve got an idea of what I did right and wrong in the past,” said Daniel on coaching both teams. “But to keep the teams separate. They are going to be doing two different things because it’s different players with different skill sets.”

The lady Mustangs had a down year this past season, finishing 4-17 as their season came to an end during the district tournament. The boys finished 11-11 after winning the district consolation and making it to the divisional consolation semifinals. But the boys graduated seven seniors and will have almost an entire new team under Chris Daniel.

“Everyday we step in the gym, we are going to get better at something. Our goal is at the end of the year, to be as good of a team as we can be when we roll into that tournament,” said Daniel.