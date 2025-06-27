Challenging Charlton: Great Falls High's Scarlet, Steele Harris

GREAT FALLS — It's time for another edition of Challenging Charlton, and this fourth part in this summer series features standout Great Falls High incoming junior twins Scarlet and Steele Harris.

Scarlet recently wrapped up competing in track and field at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore., this last weekend, so I figured a track-oriented competition would be appropriate against these two. Both competed at the Class AA state track and field meet in Kalispell in May.

And since both are three-sport athletes, we threw some bonus content in there featuring football with Steele and volleyball with Scarlet.

