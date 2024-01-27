Centerville girls escape Box Elder; Bears' Tracen Jilot nets 1,000th point in boys game

BOX ELDER— Livi Lorang’s late 3-pointer Friday night helped lift the Centerville girls over Box Elder, giving the Miners a two-game series sweep of the Bears this season.

Meanwhile, Tracen Jilot scored 29 points in three quarters for the Box Elder boys, and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in a huge win over Centerville to cap the doubleheader.

Centerville girls 60, Box Elder 55

After starting the game trialing 5-2, the Miners scored nine unanswered points to take an 11-5 lead. At the end of the first, Centerville led 13-9.

Box Elder took a 17-15 lead early in the second quarter after a made 3-pointer from Ariel Gopher. The Bears continued their run, going up 22-15 after five straight points from Martay Stiffarm-Rosette.

Centerville’s Kassie Scott knocked down a jumper late in the quarter that brought the Miners within one going into halftime, trailing 24-23.

Kayla Satterwhite handed the lead back to Centerville in the third quarter, putting the Miners in front 32-31. Box Elder’s Stiffarm-Rosette and Gopher sparked a run for the Bears in the final minute of the third to give them a 43-41 lead.

That lasted all of five seconds as Livi Lorang beat the buzzer to put Centerville on top 44-43 going into the fourth.

Box Elder went ahead 53-49 with just over two minutes to play, but Centerville got to the free-throw line multiple times and made it a one point game at 53-52. The next time down, Lorang hit nothing but net from beyond the arc to put the Miners up 55-53.

The Bears trialed 58-55 with under thirty seconds to go, and the tying 3-pointer from Stiffarm-Rosette rolled around every part of the rim before coming off.

Box Elder boys 90, Centerville 39

The teams traded baskets for most of the first quarter until the score read 17-16 in favor of the Bears. Box Elder ended the opening frame on a 10-0 run to lead 27-16.

The scoring outburst didn’t slow down as the second quarter got underway. Three minutes into the quarter, Box Elder’s lead had grown to 41-16.

It wasn’t until the 3:35 mark in the second quarter that Centerville put in a free throw, putting an end to a 31-0 run by the Bears. Box Elder led 55-21 at halftime and was able to cruise to their 13th straight victory.

Tracen Jilot led all scorers with 29 points for the Bears while hitting the 1,000-point career plateau. Tuarie Stiffarm-Rosette added 17 and Matthias Blackbird poured in another 16. Luke Kelley scored a team-high 10 points for the Miners.