Centerville and GFCC split doubleheader; GFCC girls win big, Centerville boys pull off close win

GREAT FALLS — With the game being moved due to maintenance at Great Falls Central Catholic, the Centerville Miners basketball teams came into the Paris Gibson Education Center to to face off against a Northern 8C foe in the GFCC Mustangs.

Girls

Centerville 29, GFCC 48

After both teams struggled in the first quarter, the Lady Mustangs kept their composure to establish 30-14 lead at halftime after only giving up five points in the second quarter. From there, veterans like Mari Anderson and Mackenzie Hauck came alive and propelled the Lady Mustangs (9-2, 6-2) to a dominant win over the Lady Miners (5-6, 2-6).

Boys

Centerville 44, GFCC 42

The Mustangs (8-2, 6-2) got off to a rough start with the Miners (7-4, 5-3) fast transition game giving them a 29-18 lead at half. However, the cold streak would stop there for GFCC as Relic Smith got the offense going throughout the third quarter eventually tying the game. In the fourth though, the Miners would stay tough as Eathan Upchurch would help keep the team together long enough to hold on to the win.