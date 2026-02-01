Chester-Joplin-Inverness girls, boys sweep Power-Dutton-Brady, each hold steady atop District 10C

DUTTON — Both the girls and boys basketball teams of Chester-Joplin-Inverness remained perfect in District 10C play Saturday, cruising to 72-19 and 71-22 wins against Power-Dutton-Brady.

In the girls matchup, it was only an eight-point affair following the first quarter. But then, C-J-I outscored P-D-B 34-4 in the second to set the tone the rest of the way.

The Hawk boys got up quick and never looked back, taking a 30-2 advantage in to just the second quarter. At halftime, C-J-I led by 42.

C-J-I's girls improved to 14-1 (6-0 10C) to hold steady atop the district. The boys also stay in first place, now with a 11-3 (7-0 10C) tally.

