Butte High girls fend off Billings Skyview; Falcon boys race past Bulldogs

BUTTE — Billings Skyview and Butte High's basketball teams split a non-conference Class AA doubleheader on Friday evening at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym.

In the girls game, the Bulldogs used a late stand and 22-point outing from sophomore Cadence Graham to outlast the defending Class AA champion Falcons 49-46.

Skyview led by 18-12 after one quarter before Butte rallied to take a 25-24 lead into halftime.

Brityn Stewart added 15 points for the Bulldogs (2-1 overall) while adding a triple late in the fourth quarter to put her team up by four points with 1:30 remaining in the game.

She then snagged a game-sealing steal on Skyview's final inbound of the game with the Falcons hunting for a tying triple. Graham had four 3-pointers for Butte.

The Falcons (3-1) were led by 18 points from Kiki Lonebear and 13 from Tenley Leffler.

In the boys game, Skyiew dominated the second half en route to a 77-40 victory over Butte, which was dealt its first loss of the season.

The Falcons (3-1) led 33-25 at the half before outscoring the Bulldogs 44-17 after the break. Skyview's Tayshaun Williams poured in a game-high 18 points, Merek Fisher added 11 and Diz Whiteman had 10.

The Bulldogs (2-1) were led by 14 points from both Hudson Luedtke and Braylon Larson.

Butte High will host Bozeman on Jan. 2 while Skyview will play at Billings Central on Jan. 4.

