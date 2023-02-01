Butte behind the scenes: Covering the Mining City's long-held hoops rivalry

BUTTE — The annual battle for basketball bragging rights between Butte High and Butte Central took place Tuesday night at the Civic Center, and it was a trade-off in runaway fashion.

The Bulldogs cruised in the girls game, prevailing 62-32, while the defending state champion Maroons, ranked No. 2 in Class A, rolled to a 76-47 victory in the boys nightcap.

In the video above, Butte-based MTN Sports reporter Luke Shelton and digital producer Brandon Sullivan give you a unique peek into coverage of Tuesday's games, including some pregame fun and two final score predictions that didn't quite come true.

Regardless of how the games turned out, it's always a big night when these schools tangle on the hardwood.

"As a man who loves Butte and loves Butte sports, this game is a lot like Christmas," Shelton says. "It comes around once a year. You never know what you're going to get."

