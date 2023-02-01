Watch Now
High School Sports

Actions

Butte behind the scenes: Covering the Mining City's long-held hoops rivalry

CivicCenter.png
ButteMT.png
Posted at 11:06 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 01:06:12-05

BUTTE — The annual battle for basketball bragging rights between Butte High and Butte Central took place Tuesday night at the Civic Center, and it was a trade-off in runaway fashion.

The Bulldogs cruised in the girls game, prevailing 62-32, while the defending state champion Maroons, ranked No. 2 in Class A, rolled to a 76-47 victory in the boys nightcap.

In the video above, Butte-based MTN Sports reporter Luke Shelton and digital producer Brandon Sullivan give you a unique peek into coverage of Tuesday's games, including some pregame fun and two final score predictions that didn't quite come true.

Regardless of how the games turned out, it's always a big night when these schools tangle on the hardwood.

"As a man who loves Butte and loves Butte sports, this game is a lot like Christmas," Shelton says. "It comes around once a year. You never know what you're going to get."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119