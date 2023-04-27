Butte baseball team bullies East Helena in 11-1 road victory

EAST HELENA — Butte went on the road and bullied East Helena in a high school baseball matchup Wednesday, routing the home team 11-1 at Bob Ryan Fields.

Sean Ossello was among Butte's offensive stars by driving in three runs, scoring once and stealing two bases. Cayde Stajcar went 4 for 4, with an RBI and two stolen bases and walked twice.

Check out the highlights in the video player above. Butte, playing away from home again due to poor field conditions, improved its overall record to 5-1. East Helena is now 3-8.

