Watch Now
High School Sports

Actions

Butte baseball team bullies East Helena in 11-1 road victory

Bulldogs at Vigilantes baseball
Vigilantes vs Butte Baseball
Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 18:12:14-04

EAST HELENA — Butte went on the road and bullied East Helena in a high school baseball matchup Wednesday, routing the home team 11-1 at Bob Ryan Fields.

Sean Ossello was among Butte's offensive stars by driving in three runs, scoring once and stealing two bases. Cayde Stajcar went 4 for 4, with an RBI and two stolen bases and walked twice.

Check out the highlights in the video player above. Butte, playing away from home again due to poor field conditions, improved its overall record to 5-1. East Helena is now 3-8.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!