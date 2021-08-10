Bridger making additions to school, gymnasium

BRIDGER — Bridger has had one of the most successful Class C athletic programs in recent memory. Just this last season the Scouts claimed a State C volleyball title, made a deep postseason run in the 6-Man football playoffs and won the Southern C boys divisional basketball title.

After a few years of debating, the Scouts are adding on to the school and the gymnasium, which will give them plenty of room to house all their hardware.

“It was at a point about a year and half ago, it was like, ‘OK, are we just going to keep talking or are we going to do something?’ We decided to finally take it to the community for a vote. The pandemic put a few steps back, but we waited and got the mill levy passed in August," Bridger principal and football coach Jim Goltz said. "Very excited about that. Not only the gym, but the music room, the weight room, so our kids don’t have to cross the street to go to the old bus barn to lift. The concessions, the commons area, it’s going to be a nice addition to our school campus.”

Bridger’s new gymnasium will have four full locker rooms; one for each team home and away and male and female. The gym will also have substantially more seating availability than that of Bridger’s current gym, which will still be used for practices and other events.

“Seating will be roughly over 900. Between 900 and 920, something like that. Almost three times what our old gym is. We’re very excited to have some elbow room and not kneeing somebody in. The Park City’s and the Plenty Coups, they’ll be able to bring all their fans and not have to worry about running out of room. We’re excited for that," said Goltz.

That additional seating and locker room capacity also opens up opportunities for Bridger in the postseason and summer.

“AAU volleyball tournaments, hopefully we can get in the mix for our district tournaments, basketball tournaments," Goltz said. "Bring money back into the community and hosting those types of things so our kids don’t have to go spend a night in a motel or be on the road at 8 a.m. They can be up at 7:30 and be down the road for the coaches meeting and be ready to go so we don’t have to travel.”

The final landscaping should finish up in summer of 2022, but the Scouts are holding out hope they can sneak a basketball game or two into their new gym this year.