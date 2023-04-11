Great Falls' Brendan Lockhart, Irish Furthmyre sign their way into college wrestling

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High is officially sending its two state wrestling champions to the collegiate level, as Brendan Lockhart and Irish Furthmyre put pen to paper at their signing day on Tuesday.

Lockhart, who recently finished third place at a national tournament and received All-America honors, will be heading to Minnesota to wrestle at St Cloud State. The Huskies are apart of NCAA Division II and have had plenty of success within the last decade.

“They have a really good program. I feel like they’re going to be on track to win another national title,” said Lockhart. “They’ve won five this past 10 years and they’ve always placed high. I want to be in a successful program so that was the factor.”

Furthmyre will be joining the Ottawa University in Kansas. The Braves are coming off their best season in program history after finishing 13th at the NAIA national tournament.

“They’re doing a great job. They’re ranked top ten recently in the the last years,” said Furthmyre. “When I'm down there it seems like the kids have great connection, great energy. With the coaches it’s the same thing.”

Lockhart and Furthmyre are on the home stretch of their senior years, but Lockhart still has a few more things he wants to check off his list. He is hoping to qualify for state during this track season and hopes to get bigger before heading down to Butte in June for the East-West Shrine football game.

As these two have spent years together on the mat, they have grown very close to one another and were glad to share this moment with each other.

“That’s one of my best friends,” said Furthmyre. “I wouldn’t want to anyone else to sign with honestly.”

