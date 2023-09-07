Bozeman girls, boys soccer remain perfect after sweeping Great Falls CMR

GREAT FALLS — The Bozeman Hawks soccer teams took a road trip to Great Falls with hopes that they would return with their perfect records still intact, and they did just that.

The Hawk girls and boys teams both improved to 4-0 with the defeat of Great Falls CMR, leaving the Rustlers still in search for their first win of the season.

Bozeman girls 8, CMR 0

Hawks scored five times in the first half to help put them over the Rustlers. It was Hadley Brown in the 15th minute that got them on then board as she took a shot from way outside the box but was able to put it over the hands of the goalkeeper and into the balk of the net.

Three minutes later Maya Brossenbrook tried to score off the corner pass but lost control before regaining it and maneuvering her way through three Rustler defenders before sending a left footed shot into the back right corner. Meg Murphy, Lucy Al-Chokhachy, and Macy Primrose also added one goal each in the first half to create the major deficit that CMR would not be able to overcome.

Bozeman boys 4, CMR 1

CMR looked good in the first half and put the ball in the back of the net as Colter Garpstead got the angle on his defender and sent the shot to the back left as they went ahead 1-0. The lead held up for a while but in the 55th minute, Hawks’ Justin Burnham placed the shot right underneath the crossbar for the tying goal.

Kale Edwards also found the back of the net in the 67th and 68th minute to give the Hawks a two score lead. For good measure, Carson Swica added another in the 78th minute as the Bozeman went on to maintain their perfect record.