Billings West volleyball coach Kelly Grossman steps down on heels of state title

BILLINGS — Kelly Grossman has resigned as the head volleyball coach at Billings West, School District 2 announced in a press release Wednesday.

Grossman spent the past two seasons leading the West program. In 2022 the Golden Bears placed second at the Class AA state volleyball tournament, then won the title this past season with a perfect 31-0 record.

SD2 also announced that Kurt Wohler is resigning from his roles as both the head golf coach and head tennis coach at Billings Skyview. Wohler plans to pursue opportunities in the private sector, according to the press release. Wohler's resignation will be effective at the end of this coming tennis season, SD2 said.

