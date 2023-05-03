Long ball leads Billings West over Great Falls High and CMR to keep perfect record

GREAT FALLS — Billings West, the state’s leader in home runs didn’t disappoint on its road trip, hitting three of them against the Great Falls High on the way to a 9-2 victory Tuesday, picking up its ninth win of the season.

Lileigh Nieto got the Golden Bears going with a three -run blast in the top of the first inning. Pitcher Camden Susott followed that up in the third with a two-run shot that put the Bears ahead 5-0. Megan Brownson didn't go yard in this one but added two more runs to the board on a grounder that got to the outfield.

West completely controlled the game as they led 7-0. The Bison were able to get on the board after Alex Bloomgren’s RBI single but they didn’t have much more success to follow that. In the fifth, the Bears’ Koral Perez added one more long ball for safety as she hit a solo shot to right field.

Great Falls CMR got its first crack at the Bears this season in hopes of handing them their first loss but West prevailed 8-5. The Bears picked up where they left off against the Bison as Mya Boos hit a leadoff home run. The Rustlers trailed 3-1 as they entered the bottom of the third inning, but Brie Ginnaty sent a 2-run blast deep to left field to even the score. CMR would take a 4-3 lead in the fourth on Sarah Faulk’s second RBI of the day.

The Bears loaded the base in the top of the fifth with only one out on the board and Laney Fuller hit a two-RBI single to reclaim the lead. West added three more runs by the time the sixth inning was finished. The Rustlers trailed 8-5 entering the bottom of the 7th and got one runner on base but failed to score any runs as the Golden Bears closed out the game to remain undefeated.