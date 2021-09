The Billings West girls and Billings Senior boys came away from Thursday night's rivalry soccer doubleheader at Amend Park victorious.

The West girls had several chances throughout the match but finally found the back of the net late in the match for a 1-0.

Senior's boys scored in the opening minutes, then an Alex Woods goal gave the Broncs a 2-0 lead midway through the second half. That lead held to give Senior the win in the first meeting between the two sides.