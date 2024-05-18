Billings West, CMR notch Eastern AA softball wins over Great Falls, Skyview

GREAT FALLS — Billings West and Great Falls CMR each used a singular inning to pull away for big Eastern AA softball wins against Great Falls High and Billings Skyview on Saturday.

West put up five runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and run away from the Bison, while CMR put up 11 runs in the fifth to end its game versus the Falcons.

Great Falls CMR 16, Billings Skyview 6

The first four innings proved to have no indication on how this game would actually turn out.

Skyview got out to a 6-2 lead after the top off the fourth and seemed to be in complete control. CMR responded in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer from Aspyn Zuelke and a two-run home run from Hailey Marr.

The Rustlers trailed 6-5 as they stepped to the plate in the fifth. CMR took an 8-6 lead after a sacrifice fly and two RBI singles. Kaylee Schultz extended the lead to 10-6 after driving in two more runs on a ground ball to right field, and a fielding error allowed her to make it all the way to third.

Now with a 13-6 lead, Haley Brown hit one down the first base line for a two-RBI double. Marr capped off the 11-run inning with another RBI, allowing Brown to cross home plate and end the game in the fifth.

Billings West 10, Great Falls High 5

Things began to heat up in the top of the fourth as Lileigh Nieto hit a two-run home run to give West a 2-1 lead. The Bison responded with solo shots from both Kinslee Reeves and Aletta Hagen. By the end of the fourth, Great Falls had a 4-2 lead.

West’s pitcher Kylie King took those home runs personal as she responded in the fifth with a solo shot of her own. Teammate Mielle Kavran followed that up with a two-run blast to give West a 5-4 lead.

The game headed to the seventh inning tied 5-5 and looked like it would come down to the wire. However, West began the inning with a solo homer which sparked a five-run inning to propel the Bears to victory.