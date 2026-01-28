Billings West boys edge Billings Skyview in OT; West Girls hang on, 58-54

BILLINGS — A pair of tight finishes favored Billings West on Tuesday in a crosstown basketball doubleheader at Billings Skyview.

Playing first, the boys game was forced into overtime when neither team scored for nearly three minutes to close regulation. Tied 41-41 entering OT, the Bears (8-3, 5-1 Eastern AA) and Falcons (6-5, 4-2) traded blows before West scored the game's final five points to win 51-46.

Points were especially at a premium early as Skyview took an 11-10 lead after the first quarter. West answered to lead 22-19 at half and 37-30 after three before the Falcons rallied to force the extra period.

Watch highlights of both games:

Billings West boys edge Skyview in OT, Lady Bears hang on 58-54

Skyview's girls took the court with tenacity against West (10-1, 5-1 Eastern AA) team that entered with only one loss. The Falcons (5-6, 2-4), who put three players in double-figure scoring, led 11-9 before the Bears tied it 11-11 after one.

From there, West outscored Skyview 14-4 in the second quarter for a 28-18 halftime lead. The Falcons cut it to five after the third quarter and jumped in front late in the fourth. But the Bears, who had four players score in double figures, iced it with free throws.

