Billings West boys, Billings Senior girls post rival wrestling wins

Posted at 9:47 PM, Jan 23, 2024
BILLINGS — Less than three weeks from Montana's all-class state wrestling tournaments, Tuesday's Senior Night at Billings Senior proved to be an outstanding one for the Lady Broncs who took care of business against Billings West.

Senior's girls, chasing a repeat State AA team title, led off with a 66-6 victory.

West's boys are also in position to win back-to-back State AA championships. The Bears and Broncs juggled matchups in this one before West won 32-24.

Please see highlights in the video above.

