Billings Skyview boys pull away from Billings Senior; Bronc girls earn split with late 3

BILLINGS — A pair of highly competitive crosstown games ended in a Friday night split at Billings Skyview High School.

Skyview's boys took the opener 55-42 after holding off a second-half Billings Senior rally. The Broncs (5-5, 2-3 Eastern AA) trailed by 10 in the third quarter before cutting the deficit to 26-25. From there, Skyview (6-4, 4-1) regained momentum capped by a Jaysun Mims double-fisted dunk to put the Falcons up 14 late.

Watch highlights of both Friday night games:

Skyview boys pull away from Senior, Lady Broncs earn split with late 3

In the girls nightcap, Bella Ferguson drilled a late 3-pointer in front of Senior's student section to lift the Broncs (7-3, 3-2 Eastern AA) past Skyview, 44-43.

After jumping out to a 12-6 lead, the Broncs gave up a 14-2 run pushing Skyview to a 22-20 halftime lead. As the teams traded second-half blows, Skyview (5-5, 2-3) held a two-point lead with under 15 seconds left before Ferguson hit the go-ahead bucket. Kiki Lonebear's shot at the horn fell short.

