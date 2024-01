GREAT FALLS — The Billings Skyview Falcons and Billings West Golden Bears each won both their Eastern AA girls basketball games Friday and Saturday against Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR.

For highlights of Saturday’s games, click the video player above.

Friday scores:

Billings West 72, CMR 46

Billings Skyview 54, Great Falls 23

Saturday scores:

Billings West 51, Great Falls 13

Billings Skyview 72, CMR 52