Billings Senior sweeps Billings West in Thursday's crosstown soccer series

BILLINGS — Meadow Mahlmeister was a big difference-maker for Billings Senior's girls soccer team Thursday afternoon as the sophomore connected on two goals in a 3-1 win. It's the first time in a few years Senior's girls (5-3-1) have beaten West (8-2-0).

Thursday was Mahlmeister's first varsity game for the Broncs since transferring from Lockwood High School. Brilee Waddell scored the game's first goal for Senior, and Olivia Fortun turned in several athletic saves in goal. Reagan Soucy scored West's lone goal handling a cross in front of the net before booting the ball in mid-air.

Senior boys (7-1-1) strengthened their grip on second place in the Eastern AA with a 2-0 win over West (6-3-1).

Goalkeeper Jack Switzer turned in the shutout with several diving, sliding and outstretched saves against a Bears team that fired often.

Capitalizing on a Broncs free kick from near midfield in the first half, Kyler Ronish broke the ice with header that found the back of the net. The match was still up for grabs at 1-0 approaching stoppage time in the second half when Henry Kelling iced it on the back side of a crossing pass.