Billings Senior girls, boys blank Billings Skyview in soccer doubleheader

The Billings Senior girls and boys soccer teams picked up shutout victories over Billings Skyview on Tuesday evening at Amend Park.

The Senior girls put two goals on the board in the opening 10 minutes, as Meadow Mahlmeister found the net followed by Emily Bishop on a free kick. Hadley Blakesly added a free kick goal in the second half as the Broncs won 3-0.

The Senior boys won 2-0, as Matthew Blake's goal in the 30th minute held until the Broncs tacked another on in the final minutes.

Highlights of the two games can be found in the video above.