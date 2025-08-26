Billings school board approves $2.4 million increase in Daylis Stadium budget

BILLINGS — After getting close to its goal, Billings School District 2 suffered a setback in the drive to raise the money needed for an overhaul of historic Daylis Stadium in Billings.

The repairs are going to cost even more than originally thought, an additional $2.4 million.

On Monday, the board voted 8-1 to increase the budget for the entire project to $14.9 million.

Watch Daylis Stadium project story here:

Billings school board approves $2.4 million increase in Daylis Stadium project budget

While another high school football season has almost started, the push to build the new stadium is still a ways from the goal line.

“What we're trying to really achieve is minimize the cost for the taxpayer,” said Dr. Erwin Garcia, Billings School District 2 superintendent.

The increase in the price tag arose because of problems with the playing field.

You may not be able to tell from the grandstands or near the end zone, but the field slopes. There's a difference of 21 inches from one side of the field to the other, and that's going to be expensive to fix.

“Now's the time to fix it,” said Chase Rose, Daylis Stadium campaign manager. “Now is the time, while we're in a large construction project.”

“Of course you don't want to invest $12.5 million in a stadium that is not fully level,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the extra $2.4 million will take care of the slope. He added it doesn't make sense to invest in a new grandstand, new locker rooms and other improvements if the field isn't also fixed.

He believes that money can be secured through fundraising.

“We still have an obligation to provide adequate facilities and instruction,” Garcia said. “So for that, we're trying to think outside of the box, fundraising. About 70% of the total costs have already been secured.”

Trustee Zach Terakedis was the only no vote.

“It's frustrating and hard for me knowing that I’m the one questioning a lot of the progress that we're making here,” Terakedis said. “There's been no regressive approach to this football stadium until we just were approached with another increase in cost. At no point has this been held back. If anything, we've made a larger commitment.”

Terakedis was concerned with potentially increasing the district's $6.25 million commitment on what was a $12.5 million project to what will now cost $14.9 million.

“To Zach's point, I mean, I'm OK with authorizing that, but I am a little concerned that we're not being very clear who's on the hook for what,” said Trustee Brooke Wagner.

The district had hoped to raise half of the $12.5 million through fundraising. Now the district will be looking to raise roughly $8 million of the $14.9 million through fundraising.

“It is possible in Billings, Montana, for an inspired project to raise the roughly $8 million that would be required,” Rose said.

And Rose still anticipates the new Daylis, or what is expected to be called Heenan & Cook Stadium, to be open next year. The Billings-based law firm Heenan & Cook has pledged $1.5 million over 10 years for the naming rights.

“If all goes according to schedule, we should be celebrating a grand opening next fall 2026,” Rose said.