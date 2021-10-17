Billings Central, Laurel girls roll into State A soccer semifinals

BILLINGS — Eastern A rivals Billings Central and Laurel are just one game away from meeting for the State A girls soccer title after both won quarterfinal matches on Saturday.

Conference champion Billings Central scored four first-half goals en route to a dominant 6-0 win over Hamilton, sealing a trip to the semifinals next Saturday at home against Whitefish.

Laurel, the Eastern A runner-up, built a 3-0 lead on Columbia Falls before ultimately holding on to a 3-1 win and advancing to next Saturday's semifinal game against Bigfork. Because the Valkyries upset Stevensville, Laurel will also be at home next weekend.