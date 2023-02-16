Billings Central girls soccer names Hallie Vervair head coach

BILLINGS — Billings Central High School announced the hiring of Hallie Vervair as girls soccer coach on Wednesday.

Vervair played collegiate soccer at Montana State Billings, from where she graduated in 2017 with a degree in elementary education. According to a Central release, Vervair has coached with the Montana United Soccer Club in Billings and with the Montana Olympic Development Program.

Vervair is currently working to obtain her 'D' coaching license through U.S. Youth Soccer, the release stated. She grew up in Spokane, Wash., and prepped at Mt. Spokane High School where she was a two-year captain, and played club soccer with the Spokane Sounders as well as with the Idaho Olympic Development Program.

Vervair takes over for outgoing girls coach Nolan Trafton, who guided the Rams to the Class A state championship last fall. The Central girls soccer program is one of the most decorated in the state, having won 10 state championships in 14 trips to the Class A title match since 2006.

