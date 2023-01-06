Billings Central girls soccer coach Nolan Trafton stepping down

BILLINGS — Nolan Trafton is stepping down as head girls soccer coach at Billings Central, the school said Friday.

Trafton coached the Rams to the Class A state soccer championship this past fall, as Central defeated Whitefish 2-1 in the title match. Trafton guided the Rams four four years, and the team went to the semifinals or beyond in each season. He doubled also as the boys head coach. Trafton, a Central graduate, will remain as the boys' coach, the school stated.

The Rams' girls soccer title in 2022 was the 10th in team history and the first since 2018. Central's next girls coach will inherit a program that has appeared in 14 championship matches since 2006.