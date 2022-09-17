Billings Central girls shut out Livingston, boys play to draw

Abby Derbyshire's hat trick highlighted Billings Central's 5-0 win over Livingston, while the boys played to a 5-5 draw on Saturday at Amend Park in Billings.

The Central girls pounced on Livingston, with Derbyshire setting up teammate Ava Yates for a goal in the seventh minute. Derbyshire then scored her first goal in the eighth minute.

The Rams continued to pour it on, as Derbyshire added two more goals in the first half before Laurel Dull found the back of the net from about 30 yards out to make it 5-0 before the break, as the two sides would play to a scoreless draw in the second half.

The boys game provided a bit more drama, as Livingston and Central entered halftime tied at two apiece and wound up in a 5-5 draw.