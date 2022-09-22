Billings Central girls soccer looking for a return to the Class A summit

BILLINGS — There’s a lot of talent back for the Billings Central girls soccer team.

Headlined by three stud seniors, the Rams bring back a large chunk of their rotation. But it’s the freshmen and sophomores sprinkled in the lineup helping keep the Rams among Class A’s best.

“I’ve been really impressed with our leadership all across the team," Central head coach Nolan Trafton said. "Not just seniors, but upperclassmen in general in helping mold these younger players and setting the standard high for what Central girls soccer is all about.”

“It’s no secret we have a lot of competitive freshmen this year. I just love that they push us to get better every day. We play 11 as one. There’s no senior leadership or freshmen leadership, it’s everyone together," said senior Lily Bland.

Central has been dominant this season, racking up several multi-goal victories. Keeping the foot on the gas pedal in these situations is something the Rams are hyper-focused on.

“Instead of playing two halves, we’re playing 80 minutes. All 80 minutes, same mentality, same energy and not letting down during any period of time," senior Abby Derbyshire said.

“We’re always trying to get better. It’s a 0-0 mentality all the time," Trafton said. "There’s always something to improve on, always a way to get better.”

Central hasn’t been able to get over the hump in recent years, as rival Laurel has claimed the past 3 State A titles, including last year’s against the Rams. Central has all the pieces to hoist that trophy and will get a chance at revenge against the Locos this Saturday.

“Mostly excited, a little nervous. We obviously have a history with them, but I can’t wait to play them and get our revenge," Bland said. "We have a really strong team this year, so I’m not afraid to go out and give it our all.”

The Central and Laurel girls game is slated for a noon kick at Amend Park.