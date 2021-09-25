Billings Central girls edge Laurel 3-2, boys draw

LAUREL - Billings Central's soccer girls built a 3-0 halftime lead then held off Laurel for a 3-2 road win Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Ava Yates put Central on the board in the 3rd minute when she beat Laurel keeper Anna Cole to a lose ball about 10 yards in front of the net. Abby Derbyshire scored twice for the Rams, including a late first half penalty kick to the right corner.

Mya Maack connected twice from distance in the opening minutes after halftime drawing Laurel to within 3-2, but Rams keeper Hailey Euell shot down every other shot on goal to preserve the win.

Maack increased her state-leading number of goals scored to 30.

In the boys match, Kyle DeSmet put Laurel on the board handling a ball from Cooper Davis before sliding a shot past Central keeper Myles Ragar for a 1-0 lead.

The Rams equalized off a corner kick in stoppage time before the first half whistle. Amid several seconds of chaos in front of Laurel's net, Isaac Hanser toed one through a collection of feet to even the match at 1-1.